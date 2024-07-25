Taha Shah and Wamiqa Gabbi shine at India Couture Week 2024

India Couture Week 2024 kicked off with a dazzling display of fashion and flair as Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, renowned stalwarts of Indian haute couture, unveiled their latest collection at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi. The evening was a celebration of heritage and modernity, seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style. Adding to the glamour were celebrity showstoppers Taha Shah Badussha from ‘Heeramandi’ fame and actress Wamiqa Gabbi.

The runway came alive with models adorned in exquisite creations from the designers’ younger labels, Asal and Mard. The ambiance was further elevated by a mesmerizing musical performance curated specially for the show, featuring live singing that captivated the audience.

Wamiqa mesmerized in a series of stunning outfits, starting with an ivory trail lehenga intricately embroidered with Resham, pearls, and crystals. She concluded the show as a resplendent bride in a vibrant red lehenga adorned with Gota and Zardozi work, exuding regal charm at every step.

Taha Shah Badussha, making a memorable appearance, charmed the audience with his elegant demeanor. He graced the runway in an olive silk tissue kurta paired with brocade pants, complemented by crystal-encrusted details. Another standout look featured brocade pants adorned with Zardozi embroidery and a dramatic textile drape, showcasing the designers’ impeccable craftsmanship.

Reflecting on his experience, Taha expressed gratitude, stating, “It’s an honor for me. It’s like a dream. I will always be grateful…Their creativity is a constant source of inspiration.”

The show wasn’t just about fashion; it was a spectacle filled with surprises and entertainment. Stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh infused humor into the evening, setting a lively tone from the outset. The front row was graced by the presence of luminaries like veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, who shares a close bond with the designers, alongside fashion influencers Kusha Kapila and Komal Pandey.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla articulated their vision for the collection, emphasizing the celebration of love and cultural heritage through modern interpretations. “We aim to harmonize the old with the new, creating the ideal wardrobe for modern couples,” they shared, encapsulating the essence of their creations.

As the curtain fell on Day 1 of India Couture Week 2024, organized by FDCI, attendees were left eagerly anticipating what the rest of the gala would unveil. The evening was not just a showcase of fashion but a testament to the artistry and creativity that define India’s couture landscape.