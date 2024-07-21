Heeramandi becomes Netflix India’s most-watched drama series

In Netflix Q2 2024 earnings call, the spotlight shone brightly on ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, the latest grand creation from acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series, which launched on May 1st, 2024, has rapidly captured the imaginations of audiences worldwide, solidifying its place as a cultural touchstone.

During the earnings call, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos took a moment to highlight the immense success of Bhansali’s ambitious project. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most esteemed filmmakers in India,” Sarandos remarked. “With Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, he not only directed every episode but also pushed the boundaries of what a drama series can be. It’s our biggest drama series in India to date, with an impressive 15 million views.”

The series, set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, explores the lives of courtesans in the historical district of Heeramandi. Its captivating narrative, opulent visuals, and memorable music have resonated with audiences, leading to remarkable achievements for Netflix. Heeramandi dominated the Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) list for four consecutive weeks, appearing in the top 10 in 43 countries. In India, it held a spot in the Top 10 TV list for an astounding 11 weeks.

Advertisement

Heeramandi stands out not just for its popularity but also for its artistic merit. Bhansali, known for his grand storytelling style, has once again demonstrated his mastery over every element of filmmaking. From the stunning sets and elaborate costumes to the evocative music and profound performances, Bhansali has crafted a series that is both a visual feast and a deeply engaging story.

Adding to the excitement surrounding Heeramandi, Bhansali also launched his own music label, Bhansali Music, with the series’ debut track, “Sakal Ban.” This move marks a new chapter for Bhansali, who continues to innovate and expand the boundaries of Indian cinema and entertainment.

The production company behind the series, Bhansali Productions, has a storied legacy in Indian cinema. Founded by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the studio is renowned for its visually spectacular and emotionally rich films. Previous hits from Bhansali Productions include classics like Devdas, Padmaavat, and Bajirao Mastani. The success of Heeramandi reinforces the studio’s reputation for delivering high-quality and impactful cinematic experiences.

Netflix, the platform that has brought Heeramandi to a global audience, remains a leading force in the entertainment industry. With over 260 million paid memberships across 190 countries, Netflix offers a diverse array of TV series, films, and games, allowing users to enjoy their favorite content anytime and anywhere.

The success of Heeramandi is a testament to Netflix’s commitment to bringing rich, diverse content to viewers around the world. As the series continues to captivate audiences, it highlights both the global appeal of Indian cinema and the innovative spirit of Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the grandeur of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the series is available for streaming exclusively on Netflix. Dive into the opulence of pre-independence India and discover why this series has become a global sensation.