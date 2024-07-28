Taecyeon and Seohyun to star in drama adaption of ‘The First Night with the Duke’

Boyband 2PM’s star and actor Ok Taecyeon is in talks to collaborate with Girls’ Generation’s celebrated singer and actress Seohyun to headline a drama adaptation of the webtoon ‘The First Night with the Duke.’ Set against the backdrop of the Joseon dynasty, this adaptation promises an engrossing blend of fantasy elements and romance.

On July 26, South Korean media outlet Xports News reported that Ok Taecyeon, known for his role as an antagonist in ‘Vincenzo,’ and Seohyun, from ‘Love and Leashes,’ have received offers to lead the drama adaptation of ‘The First Night with the Duke’ webtoon. Both singer-actors are currently reviewing their roles positively. Should they both accept the roles, their pairing is set to captivate K-drama enthusiasts.

For context, ‘The First Night with the Duke’ originates from the fantasy romance created by author Hwang Do Tal, initially released as a web novel and later developed into a webtoon. The drama adaptation will be against the backdrop of the Joseon dynasty, promising a thrilling romantic tale. The story revolves around an unexpected night between the male lead and a supporting character from the novel, which leads to profound changes in both their lives.

Taecyeon debuted in entertainment as a member of the second-generation K-pop group 2PM and began acting in 2010. He is popular for his role as an antagonist in ‘Vincenzo,’ starring Song Joong Ki, and has appeared in popular dramas such as ‘Dream High,’ ‘Save Me,’ ‘Heartbeat,’ and ‘Secret Royal Inspector & Joy.’ Recently, Taecyeon confirmed his role in the Japanese film ‘Grand Maison Paris’ and is currently filming the BL drama ‘Soul Mate.’

Seohyun, a member of the iconic girl group Girls’ Generation (SNSD), made her acting debut in 2014 and has been popular for her roles in ‘Song of the Bandits,’ ‘Jinxed at First,’ ‘Private Lives,’ and ‘Moon Lovers,’ among others.

The series will premiere on KBS, with further details yet to be out.