SEVENTEEN to take the global stage with World Tour ‘RIGHT HERE’

Sensational K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN has finally announced its fourth world tour. The group is all prepped to take the global stage with their electrifying performances as they hit the road in October. Sending their fandom, the CARATS, into a frenzy, the boy band announced the highly anticipated tour during the fan meet, CARATLAND in Seoul.

On July 24, SEVENTEEN surprised their fandom with the announcement of their highly awaited 4th world tour, RIGHT HERE. The big reveal that stirred a wave of excitement among fans came while wrapping up day two of CARATLAND, the group’s 5th fan meeting in Seoul. Slated to kick off in October in Korea, the famous boy band will take over stages in the U.S., Japan, and other countries in Asia.

Catch the video announcement here:

RIGHT HERE will add another milestone to the group’s wall of fame, following the success of their previous tours: Diamond Edge, Ode to You, and BE THE SUN. Known for their electrifying performances and unforgettable stage presence, as they have a knack for setting the stage on fire, SEVENTEEN is poised to once again keep the fans grooving. CARATS await to witness the boy band in their element live- fusing their suave moves and style with enchanting vocals as they perform their hit tracks, promising a memorable experience.

Previously, on June 26, SEVENTEEN was named UNESCO’s first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth, highlighting their global stardom and dedication to cultural exchange. To celebrate the achievement, the boyband donated 1 million USD to UNESCO’s Global Youth Grand Scheme.

Formed by Pledis Entertainment, SEVENTEEN is a renowned South Korean boyband, known for being a ‘self-produced’ idol group. They debuted on May 26, 2015, with the extended play (EP) ‘17 Carat’, which went on to become the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and the only rookie album to make it to Billboard’s “10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015” list. Earlier this year, the group bagged three major trophies at the Golden Disc Awards.