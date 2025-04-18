PM hails inclusion of Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday hailed the inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register as a global recognition of India’s timeless wisdom and rich culture.

Responding to a post by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on X, PM Modi said: ”A proud moment for every Indian across the world! The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. ”

He noted that the Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world.

In his post on X, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote, ”A historic moment for Bharat’s civilisational heritage! The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita & Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra are now inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.

”This global honour celebrates India’s eternal wisdom & artistic genius. These timeless works are more than literary treasures—they are philosophical and aesthetic foundations that have shaped Bharat’s world view and the way we think, feel, live, and express.”

He highlighted that ”With this, we now have 14 inscriptions from our country on this international register.”