Taapsee Pannu attended the International Film Festival of India(IFFI) in Goa amidst much fanfare.

Post her address there, #TaapseeOnFire began to trend on microblogging site, Twitter.

It so happened at the actor shut down a man who asked her to speak in Hindi at the ongoing festival.

The Manmarziyaan actor who is known for her sense of humour took a dig at the trending hashtag and wrote on Twitter, “Wow! In hindsight, it was actually a conversation on ‘fire’! Thank you @iffigoa and @maddymatters. My debut there will surely be a memorable one for a lot of us I guess. See you next year :).”

A video of the actor has also been doing the rounds on social media in which she is seen responding to a man who asks her to speak in Hindi. When she replied that she does not mind switching to Hindi provided everyone in the audience understands the language.

When many in the audience suggested they were not comfortable with that, the man asked Taapsee to speak in Hindi as she is a “Hindi actress,” to which she replied, “Sir, I am a South Indian actress also. Tamil, Telugu mein baat karoon?”

“I am also an actress in the Tamil and Telugu industries. Shall I speak in Tamil to you?”

Her response was greeted by the audience members, many were seen hooting and applauding her.

Taapsee was last seen on the big screen in Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh alongside Bhumi Pednekar.

She will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming feature.