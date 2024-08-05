Swifties see Taylor Swift’s reply to Kanye West in ‘Vultures 2’ name-drop

Pop star Taylor Swift and rapper Kanye West’s feud has always been a spectacle. Their rift found its inception after West crashed Swift’s VMA’s award acceptance speech claiming that Taylor wasn’t the right choice. After Taylor responded with peace, the feud escalated when the rap sensation mentioned her in his track ‘Famous.’

West’s constant obsession with mentioning the celebrated songstress continues after he name-drops Swift and her beau Travis Kelce in his latest highly-awaited album ‘Vultures 2.’ The action caught the Swifties’ attention worldwide after a t-shirt she wore during her ongoing tour is suspected to be the songstress’ snide reply to West.

On Saturday, August 3, Kanye West dropped his highly-anticipated album after it was delayed twice. One of the tracks, titled “Lifestyle” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Wayne quickly caught the eye of Swifties on social media. Along through the first verse, Lil Wayne rapped: “Codeine and cocaine, that’s Lisa Turtle when it’s Kelly / Ice up in my veins, old flames tryna melt me / I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.”

Considering Ye’s (Kanye West) history of mentioning Taylor in his songs, fans reasonably assumed that “Taylor” refers to the songstress’s first name while the reference to Kelce likely is a play on his position as a tight end in the NFL. Swift and Kansas City’s Kelce began dating last summer, and their relationship has given fans major couple goals.

Kanye West mentions Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce from their New Album “VULTURES 2” “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce” pic.twitter.com/2gk06ZlNIb — Z A N A 〄 (@ZanaHajiSaid) August 3, 2024

Previously, West had also mentioned the ‘Bad Blood’ singer’s name in his track ‘Carnival’ from ‘Vultures 1’ released in February. Taylor’s fandom is not letting it pass as they took to social media. While one fan wrote, “The obsession Taylor was truly his dream girl even during 2 marriages” another penned, “Taylor made him famous.” Continuing the spree, another commented, “Can’t wait to find out what Travis Kelce says about all this. He’s gonna kick a–.” Meanwhile, taking to X, a user noted, “Taylor can do the funniest thing possible and release Digital Versions of TTPD to block his @$$.”

On the same day, the songstress released another digital version of ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ this time featuring the first draft voice memo of the track “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys.” While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly responded to West’s action, Swifties believe they have decoded Taylor’s subtle response.

During her Eras Tour concert in Warsaw, Poland, on August 3, Swift wore a “22” shirt reading “I Bet You Think About Me.” The choice of shirt has fuelled speculation that it could be a snide message for West. Taking to social media sites, fans of the songstress have been lauding her for taking a jibe at West claiming that she can ‘destroy’ Kanye West with her small actions.

With the latest addition to the feud, the Taylor Swift vs Kanye West rift continues.