Jimin and Sofia Carson dazzle with live performance of ‘Rebirth’ and ‘Slow Dance’

Celebrated boy band BTS’s Jimin is leaving no stone unturned with his latest solo album, ‘MUSE’. After achieving a remarkable feat on global charts and streaming platforms, and continuing to do so, the global sensation has taken over the BTS fandom, ARMY, in the most fashionable way. On August 4, Jimin surprised fans with a live performance clip of his tracks “Rebirth” (Intro) and “Slow Dance” featuring Sofia Carson, and the fandom couldn’t have asked for more.

On August 4, BTS’s official YouTube channel, BANGTAN TV, released a new live video clip featuring Jimin performing tracks from his latest album, ‘MUSE’. The K-pop sensation sang both “Rebirth” (Intro) and “Slow Dance.”

Jimin looked dapper in a black jacket with a motif on the sleeves, coordinated pants, and a basic white tee, while performing on the terrace of a high-rise building with a breathtaking sunset in the background. As he effortlessly slipped into his element, delivering a soulful performance synced with the live music, he created a serene moment. After crooning “Rebirth” (Intro), Jimin began singing “Slow Dance,” and soon songstress Sofia Carson joined him, adding the cherry on top of the beautiful live rendition.

Watch it here:

As the sunset was replaced by the view of a glimmering nightlife in the background, the duo collaborated to deliver a mesmerizing performance, showcasing their vocal prowess. They concluded their performance with a bow to the camera and a warm hug. It has also been reported that the American songstress flew to South Korea to record the video with Jimin.

Jimin made his much-anticipated solo comeback with MUSE on July 19, dropping the music video for the chart-busting “WHO” along with the album. The album was teased with the hit pre-release track “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” (feat. LOCO), unveiled on June 28. Other tracks from the hit album include the title track “WHO,” “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude: Showtime,” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” and “Closer Than This.” Jimin’s second solo album, MUSE, comes a year after his solo debut EP, FACE, which was released in 2023.

Last week, Jimin achieved a historic feat with MUSE debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to have two albums enter the second spot on the prestigious chart, while K-pop group Stray Kids’ album ATE took the coveted top spot. It was a week that saw two K-pop albums taking the top two spots on the illustrious chart. Previously, Jimin also dethroned Eminem on the iTunes chart with MUSE, achieving a personal milestone.

The BTS sensation is currently serving his mandatory military service and is expected to rejoin the band in June 2025.