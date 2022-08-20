Swastika Mukherjee shares experience of working in ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’

‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder – her own brother, Mukul Ahuja.

With wit and humor by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

As the series gears up for its release on Disney+ Hotstar on 26 August, Swastika Mukherjee shares how her character as a mother closely mirrors her own personality.

“Whenever I essay the role of a mother; life becomes easier. The task at hand also becomes easier because the instincts and emotions are always there when you are a mother in your personal life too. The only thing required is a trigger which the screenplay gives you. In the series, both the kids are going through misery and are part of a dysfunctional family, so it was important for me to transport both the actors as kids in my mind,” says Swastika.

The award-winning show Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Will Madhav Mishra be able to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client? Viewers will find answers to this, and more, very soon!

Rohan Sippy’s directorial ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios on August 26, 2022.