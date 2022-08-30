Shweta Basu Prasad calls ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ perfect OTT show

Criminal Justice is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder – her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. Hotstar Specials’ Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios and directed by Rohan Sippy, streaming now on Disney+ Hotstar.

With wit and humor by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

As the series makes heads turn with its riveting story on Disney+ Hotstar, Shweta Basu Prasad shares about being a part of the show.

“The Criminal Justice is a legacy show that I had always wanted to be part of so when the opportunity arrived, I went for it without a second thought. It is a critical show in the sense that it tells of a different side of the justice system by exploring it through a new lens. It is the perfect OTT show owing to the variety of cases it explores and its treatment of these cases. Doing this show furthers my actor’s agenda of exploring unique and challenging roles,” said the actor.

In the latest season of the award-winning Criminal Justice franchise, Madhav Mishra struggles to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client as the stakes get higher and riskier.