Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya’ wraps up with ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ on Feb 9

The acclaimed web series ‘Aarya,’ featuring Sushmita Sen in a leading role, is ready to conclude with its final chapter titled ‘Aarya Antim Vaar.’ The concluding chapter will release on February 9.

Reflecting on reprising the character of Aarya for the last time, Sushmita expressed, “Aarya holds a profound place in my heart, and as Season 3 unfolds, it feels like witnessing two pieces of my soul coming together. Each episode of ‘Aarya’ on Disney+ Hotstar is a journey into a world that has become an integral part of my existence. With the introduction of ‘Aarya Antim Vaar,’ you’ll witness a side of Aarya that surpasses anything seen before—the depth, intensity, the new wounds, and the sadness that possibly leads to the conclusion of her story. Playing this character has given me more than I could have ever imagined. I’m eager for everyone to experience the profound evolution of this character and the story that has touched my heart so deeply.”

Ram Madhvani, the creator, co-producer, and co-director of ‘Aarya’ (S1, S2, and S3), shared his thoughts, stating, “Aarya is more than a project; it’s a heartfelt journey that holds a special place in my career. Creating and co-directing this series has been incredibly rewarding, pushing creative boundaries and storytelling depths. Season 3 is a testament to our team’s dedication. As we unveil the next chapter, I feel proud and excited, looking forward to sharing this extraordinary story with the audience. In this part, Aarya is broken down to a point where she is almost reborn, and I believe every viewer will literally get chills witnessing her journey. Cinematographically, ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ marks a new leaf for this genre. Aarya stands as a high point in my directorial journey, a story that has challenged and enriched me.”

In the show, Sushmita portrays a resilient woman who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season even received a nomination for the ‘Best Drama’ series at the International Emmy Awards. (ANI)