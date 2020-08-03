In a startling revelation, the Mumbai Police on Monday said that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had googled his own name and of his former manager Disha Salian — who committed suicide on June 9 — as well as words related to death and mental disorder in his last few hours.

The police have retrieved this information from his mobile phone and laptop.

Sushant searched for words like “painless death”, “schizophrenia” and “bipolar disorder” on Google, according to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Commissioner Singh revealed these details while interacting with the press on Monday.

“It has come to surface that he had bipolar disorder, he was undergoing treatment and taking medicines for it. What circumstances led to his death is the subject of our investigation,” the Mumbai Police Commissioner said.

Speaking to reporters, the top cop said that till now, statements of 56 people have been recorded and all angles are being investigated be it a professional rivalry, financial transactions or health.

Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakroborty — who has been at the centre of the storm for quite some time now — was one of the 56 people questioned by Mumbai Police. Her statement was recorded twice and she was called to the police station several times, Commissioner Singh said but refused to comment about her whereabouts.

He informed that the Bihar Police FIR states that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from Sushant’s account.

“During the probe, we found he had Rs 18 crore in his account of which around Rs 4.5 crore are still there. Till now, no direct transfer to Rhea Chakraborty’s account has been found; we are still probing,” Param Bir Singh said.

The city’s top cop also said that the Bollywood actor’s family did not complain about any lapse in the investigation being carried by Mumbai Police into his death in June and added that no politician’s name has come up during the investigation.

“There is no evidence against any politician from any party,” he said.

He said Sushant’s father, sister and brother-in-law’s statements were recorded on June 16. At that moment, they hadn’t raised any suspicion and neither they complained about any lapse in our investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, a four-member special investigation team from Patna Police has also started a parallel investigation into Rajput’s death after the actor’s father filed a complaint with them.

The Bihar Police is probing a separate ”abetment to suicide” case on the basis of the complaint filed by the late actor’s father.

Further rejecting the Bihar Police’s claim of non-cooperation, the Mumbai Police Commissioner said, “There is no question of non-cooperation. We are legally examining whether they (Bihar police) have jurisdiction or not in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Still, if they have got jurisdiction, then they should prove it”.

Earlier in the day, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had claimed that IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who has been tasked with heading the probe in the matter, was allegedly forcibly quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hours after he arrived in the city to expedite the investigation.

However, the BMC has claimed that Tiwari has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport.

“The administration got information of arrival of a Bihar Police officer yesterday. Being a domestic air traveller, he needed to be guided for home quarantine as per state government notification of May 25. A team guided him to apply for exemption in home quarantine period as per government notification, the BMC was quoted as saying by ANI.

Last Friday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi had attacked the Mumbai Police saying that they are not cooperating with the Bihar Police in the probe related to the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the police have been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. Rejecting any foul play, the final post-mortem report had stated that Sushant died of asphyxia as a result of hanging.