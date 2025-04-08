Surbhi Jyoti drops a hilarious reel, shows she’s all about the good vibes off-camera

Surbhi Jyoti just gave her fans a sneak peek into the chaos and laughter behind the scenes of a shoot, and we’re absolutely loving it. The ‘Naagin 3’ actress posted a fun Instagram reel, capturing the goofy energy of her squad when there’s a two-hour break before the next shot.

The caption? “Really had a laughter attack recording this.” And judging by the clip, that’s not even an exaggeration.

Advertisement

Dressed casually and clearly in no rush to get back into serious mode, Surbhi and her team turned their downtime into comedy gold. There’s an undeniable warmth in the reel — you can tell this crew is more family than coworkers.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Fans flooded the comments with laughter emojis and hearts, while others pointed out how refreshing it is to see stars just being their goofy, natural selves.

While her reel is currently making waves on social media, Surbhi’s career has been a blend of charm, versatility, and some truly iconic roles. She first made hearts flutter with her portrayal of Zoya Farooqui Khan in ‘Qubool Hai’, a performance that not only won her awards like the ITA GR8! Performer Of The Year but also cemented her place in the television hall of fame. Zoya wasn’t just a role — it was a phenomenon, and Surbhi owned it completely.

But Surbhi didn’t stop there. She took things up a notch with her transformation into the fierce and mysterious Bela Sehgal in ‘Naagin 3’. As a shape-shifting serpent (yes, you read that right), she proved she could command TRPs and keep audiences hooked week after week.

The show was a massive hit, and her performance earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Indian Television Academy Awards.