Surbhi Jyoti marries Sumit Suri in a dreamy Uttarakhand wedding

Television star Surbhi Jyoti, renowned for her roles in popular shows like ‘Qubool Hai’ and ‘Naagin’, wed her long-time partner Sumit Suri on October 27, 2024. The couple exchanged vows in a picturesque ceremony held at the luxurious Aahana resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand, surrounded by nature’s beauty.

Surbhi Jyoti took to Instagram to share her wedding moments, posting captivating photos and captioning them, “Shubh Vivaah..27/10/2024.” In the stunning images, she dazzled in a traditional red lehenga adorned with intricate gold jewelry, embodying the essence of a radiant bride.

Sumit complemented her look perfectly in a white ethnic outfit, creating a harmonious aesthetic as they participated in age-old wedding rituals. The couple was seen taking pheras, exchanging garlands, and cherishing the sacred moments of their union.

The celebrations began with a vibrant haldi ceremony, where Surbhi radiated joy in a bright yellow outfit while Sumit wore a light pink kurta. Their Instagram posts from the event depicted a playful atmosphere, with family and friends joyously applying haldi to the couple’s faces and dancing to lively dhol beats. Surbhi shared her excitement, describing the occasion as a “Yellow Love Affair”.

Adding to the pre-wedding festivities, Surbhi had previously shared enchanting photos from a pre-wedding photoshoot in the heart of nature. Dressed in coordinating green outfits, the couple struck playful poses amidst the lush backdrop of the resort.

In her heartfelt caption, she reflected on their journey, stating, “These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature’s sacred canopy, honouring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole.”