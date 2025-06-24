Surbhi Jyoti says THIS about Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Television star Surbhi Jyoti is all praise for Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. The actress, known for her roles in ‘Qubool Hai’ and ‘Naagin’, took to Instagram to share just how much the film touched her heart.

For Surbhi, this wasn’t just another movie. It was an experience that made her laugh, cry, and walk away feeling a little more compassionate.

In an emotional post, Surbhi called the film “pure magic,” crediting the powerful writing and heartfelt performances for making her feel so connected.

She especially highlighted the work of writer Divy Nidhi Sharma, whom she described as a “sorcerer with words.”

Sharing pictures with Sharma, she gushed over his ability to craft stories that move people deeply. “Kya film hai yaar. Dil khush ho gaya,” she wrote, making it clear that the film left her truly overjoyed.

Surbhi encouraged everyone to watch ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ with their family and friends, promising that the film offers more than just entertainment.

“You’ll laugh like there’s no tomorrow, you’ll cry like a baby, and you’ll come back home with your heart full of love and compassion,” she wrote.

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is helmed by director R. S. Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit. The film has already generated significant buzz as it is considered a spiritual sequel to Aamir Khan’s much-loved 2007 film ‘Taare Zameen Par’, which remains one of his most iconic works to this day.

This time, Aamir takes on a sports comedy-drama that carries an equally strong emotional core. The film is actually an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film ‘Champions’. It tells the story of a basketball coach who, after facing suspension, is tasked with community service.

His assignment? To coach a team of athletes with disabilities as they prepare for a major championship. The story, while humorous and light-hearted on the surface, promises to highlight themes of inclusivity, empathy, and the power of second chances.