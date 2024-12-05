Sunny Deol’s ‘Jatt’ trailer attached to Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ screening

While Mythri Movie Makers backed ‘Pushpa 2’ is already setting the theatres ablaze, the banner has started creating buzz for its next, Sunny Deol’s ‘Jatt.’ Gopichand Malineni is helming the title, marking his Bollywood debut. The makers have attached the trailer of the full-blown actioner to ‘Pushpa 2’ starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Sukumar has helmed the sequel film which hit theatres on December 5. The trailer of ‘Jatt’ is exclusively being premiered for ‘Pushpa 2’ viewers as of now.

Touted to be “the biggest action film of the country,” ‘Jatt’ is being co-produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. S. Thaman has composed the music for the upcoming film with cinematography by Rishi Punjabi. Editor Naveen Nooli and art director Avinash Kolla have also joined the technical team working on the project. This action film will mark Gopichand Malineni’s debut in Hindi cinema. Alongside Deol, the film will also feature Randeep Hooda Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra.

Taking to X, Randeep Hooda announced the news of ‘Jatt’s trailer premiere, teasing fans. “The Grandest teaser launch for #JAAT. Witness the MASSIVE #JaatTeaser in 12,500+ screens worldwide exclusively with #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the glimpse of the MASS FEAST on the big screens. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol’s first look from the upcoming actioner was unveiled on his birthday in October. Sharing the poster, director Gopichand Malineni penned, “Happy Birthday Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol Ji. Honoured to be working with you and present you as #JAAT. Thank you for this once in a lifetime opportunity. #SDGM is #JAAT. MASS FEAST LOADING.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol recently made a ground-breaking comeback with ‘Gadar 2,’ which emerged as one of the highest-grossers of 2023. Moving ahead, the actor also Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore 1947’ is up for release. Sunny and Aamir Khan’s productions are jointly producing the film. Alongside Deol, the film also stars Preity Zinta, who will play a key role. Additionally, Deol has ‘Border 2’ in the pipeline, which will hit theatres in 2026.

On the other hand, ‘Pushpa 2’ is already creating headlines for its smashing box office numbers. The film sold over 3 million tickets as part of the advance sales, becoming the first film to do so in India. Mythri Movie Makers have backed the title with Sukumar at the helm. It stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles.