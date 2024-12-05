‘Pushpa 2’s Fahadh Faasil to make Bollywood debut opposite Triptii Dimri in Imtiaz Ali’s next

‘Pushpa 2’ actor Fahadh Faasil is gearing up to make his Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali’s next opposite Triptii Dimri. Reportedly, the ‘Highway’ director will not only helm the title but also bankroll the film. The news of the Malayalam star making his debut in B-town has already sent fans into a frenzy. Meanwhile, the actor is busy revelling in the commencement of the success spree of ‘Pushpa: The Rule.’ In the film, he plays the antagonist and locks horns with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj.

A source told Peeping Moon, “Fahadh Faasil will make his Bollywood debut with this film. He’s extremely excited to begin his journey in Hindi cinema with Imtiaz Ali, who is one of his favourite Bollywood directors.” The source also added, “They’ve been discussing this project for months, and it was recently finalized contractually. Triptii’s pairing with him adds an exciting and unique dimension to this collaboration. Imtiaz is known for pushing boundaries in love stories, and this one promises to stand out in his repertoire.”

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ LEAKED online! Gross opening projected at 250Cr+

Advertisement

Going by the reports, Imtiaz is adding the final touches to the script and the production will go on floors in the first quarter of 2025. Imtiaz will also produce the film under his banner, Window Seat Films. The filmmaker boasts an enviable filmography and his love stories always have a different and interesting angle. He has delivered several hits including ‘Jab We Met,’ ‘Highway,’ and ‘Tamasha,’ among others. Meanwhile, the upcoming film will mark the reunion of Triptii Dimri and the filmmaker. Notably, the ‘Animal’ fame made her debut in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Laila Majnu’ opposite Avinash Tiwary.

Moving ahead, Fahadh Faasil’s recent flick ‘Pushpa 2’ hit theatres on December 5 and the box office numbers are already making headlines. Trade analysts estimate the title’s projected gross worldwide opening collection at over 250 crores. Moreover, the film has officially rewritten history. ‘Pushpa 2’ crossed a staggering 3 million tickets in advance sales, the highest ever in India. It stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles with Sukumar as the creator. Mythri Movie Makers have bankrolled the title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpa (@pushpamovie)



On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali’s last was the hit biographical film, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ starring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. On the other hand, Triptii’s last was ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’