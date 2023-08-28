Sunanda Sharma Celebrates Hit Collab ‘Udh Di Phiran’ with Bilal Saeed

The Punjabi music scene is abuzz once more as Sunanda Sharma and Bilal Saeed’s latest collaboration, Udh Di Phiran, takes the internet by storm. Renowned in both Punjabi and Bollywood music circles, Sunanda Sharma teams up with the ever-popular Bilal Saeed, famed for Baari, resulting in an instant favorite track.

Adding to her remarkable track record, Sunanda Sharma’s recent release, Udh Di Phiran, featuring the talented Bilal Saeed, has become an overnight sensation. Social media platforms are flooded with fan expressions of admiration, turning the song into a viral phenomenon. Countless reels and videos inspired by the track have flooded the digital landscape, highlighting its immense impact. Talking about this success, Sunanda Sharma says “I’m incredibly grateful for the immense admiration ‘Udh Di Phiran’ has been receiving. The overwhelming love and support from all of you is truly amazing. It’s so enjoyable to see the creative and fun content that everyone is creating with the song. It’s wonderful to know that the same joy Bilal and I felt while working on it is also shared by our fans. It’s always a surreal feeling to see your songs trending on social media platforms and have fans reach out to you with so much love and appreciation! This is exactly what motivates me to continue working on newer stuff for my fans and give them an ear worm! Thank you all for your unwavering support!”

Here’s a look at some reels inspired by the track –

Sunanda Sharma’s success story is brimming with chart-topping hits, a testament to her prowess as a versatile singer and actress. From “Jaani Tera Na” to “Tere Naal Nachana” and “Saadi Yaad,” Sharma’s musical journey has been a continuous journey of triumph!