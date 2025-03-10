Sunanda Sharma case: Music producer Pushpinder Dhaliwal arrested

Following strong intervention of the Punjab State Women Commission, the Punjab Police have arrested music producer Pushpinder Dhaliwal, also known as Pinky Dhaliwal, in the case filed by renowned singer and actress Sunanda Sharma, said an official statement issued on Monday.

According to the statement, the Commission took suo motu cognizance of the matter after Sunanda Sharma’s public plea and directed Punjab Police Headquarters to submit an action-taken report.

Exercising its powers under Section 12 of the Punjab State Women Commission Act, 2001, the Commission had instructed an SP-rank officer to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action. In response to this directive, the police arrested Dhaliwal from Mohali.

Sunanda Sharma has alleged that Dhaliwal financially exploited her by withholding payments despite her songs generating Rs 250 crore in revenue. She further accused him of wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and forgery.

Taking strict action on the Women Commission’s intervention, police have registered a case and initiated further legal proceedings.

Punjab’s women panel chief Raj Lali Gill said that the Punjab State Women Commission remains committed to ensuring justice and will continue to pursue all necessary legal actions to protect women’s rights and dignity.

She has urged all women facing harassment to seek support from the Commission without fear.