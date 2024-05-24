Indian stars steal the show with spectacular style

Double win for India: Directorial debuts secure 1st and 3rd La Cinef prizes at Cannes
Chidananda S Naik's 'Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know' clinches the Best Short Film award, while Mansi Maheshwari's 'Bunnyhood' secures third place.
Discover how Indian stars illuminate the global stage at Cannes, showcasing their unique style and cultural heritage with flair.
The Cannes International Film Festival serves as a global runway for stars and luminaries to flaunt their style and fashion sensibilities. Indian stars and influencers have consistently seized this opportunity to spotlight the charisma and heritage of their culture, showcasing their country’s unique sense of style on a worldwide stage.
Nancy Tyagi, a rising star from Uttar Pradesh, stole the spotlight at Cannes 2024 with her breathtaking debut. Her self-designed ensembles, including a stunning powder pink gown and intricately embroidered saree, left spectators in awe, marking her as a fashion force to be reckoned with.
Punjabi music sensation Sunanda Sharma graced the Cannes red carpet with grace and elegance, showcasing the timeless beauty of Punjabi culture. Her red suit and ivory anarkali, adorned with traditional gold embroidery and accessories, celebrated her heritage. They exhibited regal splendor, earning admiration from global fashion enthusiasts.
Indian influencer Vishnu Kaushal brought vibrance and sophistication to Cannes with a floral bandhgala jacket by acclaimed designer Rahul Mishra. His lively ensemble captured the essence of his spirited personality, garnering praise for its delightful charm and impeccable style.
Making a dazzling return to the Cannes red carpet after 8 years, Sobhita Dhulipala captivated audiences with her stylish presence. Donning Namrata Joshipura’s cordelia jumpsuit, featuring a daring neckline and chic design, Dhulipala marked her comeback.
As Indian fashion continues to make its mark on the global stage, the captivating presence of these stars at Cannes 2024 highlights the richness and diversity of Indian style. With each appearance, they redefine the boundaries of fashion, leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.
