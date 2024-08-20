Suki Waterhouse thrilled on opening for Taylor Swift at Wembley

Suki Waterhouse is still basking in the afterglow of an unforgettable night at Wembley Stadium, where she had the rare chance to open for pop sensation Taylor Swift during the London leg of Swift’s Eras Tour.

Waterhouse, the 32-year-old singer known for her track “Good Looking,” took the stage on Saturday, August 17, alongside Paramore. The experience left her feeling overwhelmed and deeply grateful. The concert at Wembley, a venue packed with enthusiastic fans, marked a high point in Waterhouse’s career.

On Sunday, Suki Waterhouse took to Instagram to share her elation and reflect on the magical night. She posted a touching message along with some highlights from the evening. Among the shared moments were a warm backstage photo of herself with Taylor Swift and a fun video of her dancing to Swift’s hit single “Karma” in the audience.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)

In her post, Waterhouse recounted her disbelief at being part of such a significant event. “The last time I was at Wembley, I was dancing my heart out at the Reputation tour,” she wrote. “I never imagined that my next visit would be as an opening act for my favorite artist, surrounded by friends and family.” Waterhouse extended her gratitude to Swift, saying, “Thank you, Taylor Swift, for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform in my beloved London and for your constant support of my journey as an artist.”

During the show, Taylor Swift made a special effort to acknowledge Waterhouse’s performance. Swift praised Waterhouse in front of the crowd, expressing her admiration and excitement. “She’s someone I get to call a friend. I’ve been a fan of her music for so long. She absolutely crushed it here tonight, and this was her hometown show,” Swift announced, encouraging the audience to give a warm cheer for Waterhouse. The crowd responded with enthusiastic applause, amplifying the night’s emotional highs.

Waterhouse also humorously reflected on the impact of the experience on her nerves. She joked on Instagram, “My nervous system will never be the same after last night. Someone go tell this girl on the last slide she just opened for ERAS BABY!!!”

Earlier in the month, Waterhouse had shared her excitement about the opportunity to open for Swift, calling it a significant milestone in her career. She described the experience as a dream come true, emphasizing how honored she felt to be part of the “biggest and best tour ever.”

Performing at Wembley Stadium in her hometown was not just a career highlight for Waterhouse but a personal triumph. As she continues to revel in the success of her performance, it’s clear that this moment will be a cherished memory and a landmark event in her musical journey.