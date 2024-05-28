Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor Celebrate KKR’s IPL win

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 finale saw a thrilling victory for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, sparking celebrations among fans and players alike. Among the jubilant crowd were Bollywood’s rising stars and close friends, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, who joined in the festivities, posing with the coveted IPL trophy at the after-party.

On Monday, Ananya and Shanaya shared a delightful snapshot from the celebratory event on social media. The photo captured the trio in high spirits, each radiating happiness as they stood with the trophy. Shanaya dazzled in a sleek black dress, while Ananya and Suhana opted for vibrant orange and blue outfits, respectively. Suhana expressed her excitement with a series of purple heart emojis in response to the picture.

The scene of celebration was the Chepauk Stadium, a place of historical significance for KKR fans. It was here that the team first tasted IPL glory in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. Fast forward to 2024, and the Knight Riders replicated their past success, securing their third IPL title. The final match was a testament to KKR’s dominant performance, as their bowlers effectively stifled the Sunrisers Hyderabad, limiting them to a meager 113 runs. KKR’s batsmen then chased down the target with ease, achieving victory in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets to spare.

While the cricketing world buzzed with KKR’s achievement, the personal milestones of these Bollywood starlets also drew attention. Ananya Panday is gearing up for her upcoming series “Call Me Bae,” which is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’cunha, features a stellar ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with “The Archies,” is preparing for her next big role. She is ready to share the screen with her father, the legendary Shah Rukh Khan, in the highly anticipated film “King.”

As the celebrations of KKR’s victory continue, the futures of Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor look equally bright, promising exciting projects and continued success in their respective careers.