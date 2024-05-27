Shah Rukh Khan celebrates KKR’s IPL victory with family

The atmosphere was electric as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his team’s third Indian Premier League (IPL) victory with exuberant joy. From executing cartwheels on the field to posing proudly with the trophy, Shah Rukh’s excitement was palpable.

Gauri Khan, his wife, captured the celebratory spirit by posting a heartwarming picture on Instagram. The image showed her and Shah Rukh beaming with happiness, clutching the coveted IPL trophy. Gauri’s caption, “Winners @kkriders,” succinctly conveyed their pride and joy.

Shah Rukh’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, also gave fans a glimpse into the post-match festivities. She shared photos that included not just Shah Rukh and Gauri, but also their children—Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam—along with friends Shanaya and Ananya Panday. One particularly touching image featured Shah Rukh with fellow KKR co-owner Juhi Chawla and her husband, Jay Mehta.

The celebrations extended beyond family and friends. Shah Rukh Khan was seen enthusiastically congratulating each team member, showing his gratitude and pride with hugs and even a kiss on the forehead of team mentor Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir’s return to KKR this season was a significant boost, leading the team to their third IPL title at the very ground where they first won in 2012.

The win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 final at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was nothing short of spectacular. KKR’s bowlers delivered a masterclass, restricting SRH to a meager 113 runs. The KKR batsmen then chased down the target with ease, sealing the victory in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Adding to the joyous atmosphere, Suhana Khan shared a delightful Instagram story of her father performing a cartwheel on the field, captioning it simply as “mood.” This moment encapsulated the sheer elation and celebratory spirit that engulfed the KKR camp.

Shah Rukh Khan’s visible delight and active participation in the celebrations highlighted his deep connection and commitment to the team. The jubilant scenes on and off the field reflected not just a victory in a cricketing contest, but the triumph of a closely-knit sports family that has seen its efforts rewarded with yet another IPL trophy.