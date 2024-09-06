Stree Shraddha Kapoor praises Janhvi in ‘Daavudi’ song

In a delightful exchange that showcases the camaraderie in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor has been making waves with her latest track, “Daavudi.” The song, bursting with vibrant dance moves and an infectious spirit, has captivated fans and critics alike. Her performance is nothing short of mesmerizing, radiating energy that keeps viewers glued to the screen.

Among those thoroughly impressed is none other than Shraddha Kapoor, affectionately known as Stree. Shraddha took to social media to share her excitement, leaving a spirited comment on Janhvi’s post: “I mean… Whaaaaa!!!Girrrrrl!!!.” This enthusiastic praise from a fellow actress highlights just how impactful Janhvi’s performance has been. Not one to shy away from the affection, Janhvi sweetly replied, “@shraddhakapoor omg Strees blessings ,” showing their warm mutual admiration.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

What makes Janhvi’s achievement even more remarkable is the backdrop of her dedication. Reports reveal that she shot the stunning music video just three days after being discharged from the hospital. Talk about resilience! This fierce commitment not only speaks volumes about her work ethic but also positions her as a rising superstar in the industry.

As Janhvi embarks on her journey in her first big commercial film set for a pan-India release, fans are buzzing with anticipation. Her transition into becoming a mass heroine is already evident, and there’s a palpable excitement about what’s to come. With each performance, Janhvi continues to prove that she’s not just another star; she’s a force to be reckoned with.

The infectious energy of “Daavudi” and the positive buzz around it serve as a reminder of the sheer talent emerging from Bollywood today. With praise from industry veterans like Shraddha and a growing fanbase, it’s clear that Janhvi Kapoor is on an upward trajectory. So, keep an eye out; this young actress is poised to reach for the stars and beyond! Whether through her electrifying dance or her magnetic charm, Janhvi is truly a name to watch in the coming years.