The new additions to the final cast members of SS Rajamouli’s RRR have been announced.

While Daisy Edgar Jones was earlier cast to play the lead heroine, her opting out of the magnum opus has now been substituted with British actor Olivia Morris.

Irish actor Ray Stevenson will play the lead antagonist alongside Alison Doody in the film, movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed on social media.

He wrote on his official Twitter handle, “International stars Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody in SS Rajamouli’s #RRRMovie… Stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn… 2020 release in 10 languages. #RRR.”

Taran also shared pictures of the actors and in another post about Olivia Morris wrote, “SS Rajamouli confirms Olivia Morris opposite Jr NTR in #RRRMovie… Based on two legendary freedom fighters… Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan. #RRR.”

Alison Doody has been part of projects like the Bond film A View To Kill and Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade.

Olivia Morris is a theatre artist and actor in London while Stevenson is well known for playing two Marvel characters: Frank Castle/ The Punisher in Punisher: Punisher: War Zone; and the more popular Volstagg in the Thor films.

The RRR team took to its official Twitter account to announce the latest cast additions along with the character names they will be playing.

RRR features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead and also starrs Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in special roles.

Set in the 1920s, the film will chronicle the lives of two popular heroes and freedom fighters: Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs. 350 crores and is slated to release in July 2020.

