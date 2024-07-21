Ram Charan celebrates wife Upasana’s birthday with Instagram post

Ram Charan recently marked a special occasion with a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Upasana Kamineni, on her 35th birthday. The renowned actor took to Instagram to share an endearing snapshot of the couple seated inside a car. In the picture, Ram Charan captures a selfie moment while Upasana beams warmly at the camera. Accompanying the photo was a sweet caption from Ram Charan, “Happy birthday kaara mummy!!” along with several red heart emojis.

Upasana responded in kind, playfully acknowledging Ram’s selfie-taking skills with emojis expressing her delight. The post also garnered attention from singer Kanika Kapoor, who chimed in with affectionate comments.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony in June 2012, recently celebrated their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela’s first birthday in June. Upasana commemorated the event with a touching message and shared a nostalgic video capturing memorable moments from Klin Kaara’s birth and naming ceremony.

Beyond family celebrations, Ram is gearing up for his upcoming projects in the film industry. He is set to star in ‘Game Changer’ alongside Kiara Advani, a film that revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer advocating for fair elections to combat corrupt politicians. Additionally, Ram Charan will appear in his 16th film, tentatively titled #RC16, sharing the screen with Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar. The film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana and with music by AR Rahman, marks a significant collaboration across multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The actor continues to captivate audiences not only with his on-screen performances but also with his heartfelt gestures and family milestones, making waves both in his personal life and in the world of cinema.