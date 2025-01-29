SRK has the most charming and witty replies as fans confess love in Dubai event

Bollywood’s Badshah SRK is known for his unbeatable charm, wit, and presence of mind. Fans are always in awe of his spot-on replies which have never failed to captivate the audiences. As Shah Rukh Khan is in Dubai, at a recent event, King Khan was met with a flurry of fans who expressed their love. What has sent fans into a frenzy is the actor’s witty and adorable replies to the confessions.

During an event, SRK recreated one of his most iconic dialogues from ‘Devdas’ with a fan. However, in between, the fan shouted “I love you.” To this, the star humorously replied, “I also love you. Dialogue toh bolne de, aur kitna pyaar karega. (Let me complete the dialogue, how much will you love me).”

Moreover, when another fan expressed his love for the actor, he responded, “I know. I also love you. We can marry after this.” This stirred a wave of laughter from the audience. The fan then added, “I Want to touch you.” To this, SRK replied, “Arre aise thodi na bolte hai publicly. (Who says all this publicly?). ‘I want to touch you, touch you touch you’. Mereko bhi sharam aati hai. Aise thodi na publicly koi bolega aese…Abhi hoon main yahi pe hoon mai, jaa nahi raha hoon. [I also feel shy. Why would anyone say something like this publicly…I’m here now, not going anywhere.] I’m here for some time. I have to spend some time with you all.”

Taking over fans, Shah Rukh also recited his iconic ‘itni shiddat’ dialogue from the blockbuster ‘Om Shanti Om.’ Additionally, in his quintessential suave style, he struck his iconic pose with the audience members.

In related news, Shah Rukh Khan also talked about his next film ‘King’ at another Dubai event. While he didn’t spill any details about the title, he promised the fans a thrilling narrative. The film will also star Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and mark the theatrical debut of Suhana Khan. ‘Pathaan’ director Sidharth Anand is working at the helm.

