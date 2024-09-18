Sriti Jha of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ shares tasty throwback from Italian getaway

Actress Sriti Jha, well-known for her captivating performances in Indian television, recently gave her fans a delicious peek into her Italian getaway. The star, who gained fame from the hit series “Saubhagyavati Bhava,” took to Instagram to share a delightful throwback video that showcases her love for food against the backdrop of Italy’s vibrant culinary scene.

With over 2.6 million followers, Sriti’s Instagram post quickly caught attention, especially with her playful caption: “Eat-aly #throwback #food.” Accompanying the visuals was an upbeat tune, “Give Me Food,” by Nigerian artist Makayla Malaka, setting the perfect mood for her food-centric journey.

In the video, Sriti exudes charm and style, starting off with a classic Italian breakfast—croissants. Her effortlessly chic look, complete with a fashionable outfit, makes her enjoyment of this iconic pastry even more appealing. As the video unfolds, viewers are treated to a mouth-watering array of dishes. One highlight features a beautifully plated spaghetti dish, paired elegantly with a glass of red wine, showcasing Italy’s rich culinary heritage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

Dessert lovers will appreciate the glimpse of Sriti indulging in a luscious slice of red cheesecake, revealing her sweet tooth. The actress continues her foodie adventure aboard a plane, where she’s seen savoring yet another treat while wearing a trendy jacket and round glasses—effortlessly combining comfort with style.

The scenic backdrop of the seashore adds an idyllic touch as Sriti enjoys a red velvet pastry complemented by vanilla ice cream, bringing a taste of indulgence to her vacation. Quick cuts in the video highlight a variety of other Italian delicacies, including flavorful noodles paired with a glass of champagne, further showcasing her adventurous palate.

Sriti’s culinary escapade concludes with a familiar image: a croissant in one of Italy’s finest cafes, a fitting end to her delectable journey through the country’s cuisine.

Beyond her culinary explorations, Sriti Jha is a prominent figure in the Indian television industry. She launched her career in 2007 with Disney India’s teen drama “Dhoom Machaao Dhoom” and quickly rose to fame with her role in the 2009 daily soap “Jyoti.” Her versatility shone through when she participated in reality shows like “Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan” and “Meethi Choori No.1.”

In 2011, Sriti gained significant recognition for her performance in “Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava?” alongside Karanvir Bohra, a role that solidified her status as a talented actress. More recently, she showcased her adventurous side on shows like “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12” and the dance competition “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.”

Currently, Sriti stars in the Zee TV show “Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye,” playing the lead role of Amruta. The show also features actors Arjit Taneja and Angad Hasija, adding to the compelling storyline.