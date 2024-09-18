Celina Jaitley finds stress relief and joy in baking

Former actress Celina Jaitley, renowned for her roles in popular films like ‘No Entry’ and ‘Golmaal Returns’, recently opened up about how baking has become a therapeutic outlet for her. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared her personal journey and the significance of this creative pursuit in her life.

Dressed in charming European countryside attire and holding a wine glass, Jaitley’s post resonated with many as she reflected on her complex relationship with cooking. “How baking saved me,” she began, illuminating her past experiences with a mix of nostalgia and revelation. Growing up, her military father instilled a sense of independence in her, deliberately keeping her away from the kitchen. He wanted to break the traditional gender roles he witnessed in his Punjabi upbringing, encouraging her to pursue academics and sports instead.

While she embraced her father’s wishes, Jaitley harbored a secret passion for baking, a hobby that blossomed later in life. She reminisced about watching cooking shows like MasterChef with her dad, who, despite his restrictions, fueled her fascination with culinary arts. It wasn’t until after the loss of her parents and a move back to Austria—a country where baking is woven into the cultural fabric—that she finally embraced this long-held interest.

In her picturesque village in Austria, Jaitley found mentors in local women who taught her the art of baking. “Every time I bake, it’s like meditation,” she shared. The therapeutic benefits of baking became evident as she learned that it could significantly alleviate stress. “Not only can you take out some of your frustrations on your dough, but baking can also reduce stress hormones such as cortisol,” she explained.

The joy of baking became a family affair as well. She described the delightful scene in her home when she bakes bread, noting how her children eagerly await the treats like “three puppies waiting for kibble.” Even her husband, working three floors up, can sense the aroma wafting through the air. “It’s a simple joy that brings us all together,” she added.

Jaitley’s exploration of baking led her to discover its place within the realm of art and creative therapy. She highlighted studies suggesting that engaging in creative activities can lower stress levels and enhance overall mental well-being. “Baking not only improves mood but can also strengthen existing relationships and help forge new friendships,” she noted.

For anyone seeking a creative outlet, she recommends integrating baking into their routine. “I suggest you try baking once a week alongside your workouts if you’re looking for a way to relieve stress and anxiety,” she said. The act of creating something delicious not only satisfies the taste buds but also uplifts spirits, both for the baker and their loved ones.

As a lighthearted closing remark, Celina Jaitley quipped, “The secret to good food is wine—in the chef.” This blend of humor and wisdom encapsulates her approach to life and cooking.