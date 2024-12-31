‘Squid Game’ season 2 scripts momentous Netflix history: clean sweep in 93 countries

After the unprecedented success of the South Korean survival show, ‘Squid Game,’ the second instalment became one of the most anticipated releases. The 2021 series emerged as Netflix’s top show, not just within domestic boundaries, but also globally. Now, ‘Squid Game’ season 2, released on December 26 also has a historical milestone to brag. In a never-seen-before move, ‘Squid Game’ S2 has achieved a clean sweep in 93 countries upon debut. This makes it the first-ever Netflix show to achieve the almost impossible milestone.

As per a report by Forbes, ‘Squid Game’ season 2 is the first series to debut at No.1 in 93 countries where Netflix is available. This includes everywhere from the US, to Cyprus to Honduras to Kenya to Oman to Thailand. The globe-trotting success of the show sets it apart from every other Netflix show, be it ‘Bridgeton,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ or ‘Wednesday.’ The feat surpasses the virality of the original as it took some time to establish its footing. With a solid foundation available for season 2, the series has iterated the sensationalism of the franchise.

The news outlet noted that while several big shows do well on global charts, they never debut simultaneously at No.1 on the service. This is because the popularity of content differs from region to region. Meanwhile, the viewership numbers are yet to come in. However, it doesn’t seem like season 2 will be able to outrun the 2.2 billion hours of viewership of season 1. First, the number of episodes in season 2 is seven as compared to nine from the original series. Moreover, ‘Squid Game’ season 2 is low on the positive reception meter, comparatively. It’s down to a 63% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes as compared to 83% for season 1.

Several viewers also took to social media to express their disappointment over the release. Hailing the mothership season as unbeatable, they noted that season 2 is not in a position to trump it. A reason could also be the abrupt and cliffhanger ending of the recent season. Meanwhile, the makers have already announced a third and final season. However, the second instalment serves as a build-up to the final season, a bit too much. This left the impact of season 2 somewhat underwhelming with fans hoping that the final bow compensates for it.

Meanwhile, the second season sees actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprising their roles. The chapter also welcomes new star. This includes Im Si Wan, Park Sung Hoon, BigBang’s T.O.P, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, and Choi Seung Hyun among others. Moving ahead, the final segment of the dystopian series is likely to premiere in 2025.