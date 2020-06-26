A royal demeanour, angelic features, a charming innocence makes Aditi Rao Hydari ethereal and incomparable. Her performances are packed abundantly with delicate elegance and graceful exquisiteness! And ever since the trailer of her latest movie Sufiyum Sujatayum was released by Amazon Prime Video, the internet is overflowing with praises and anticipation to see the beautiful actress on-screen again! So, while we wait for the movie’s launch, here’s a list of 5 incredible Aditi Rao Hydari performances that we can binge on:

Wazir – As much as the critics loved the storyline of this movie, Aditi’s brilliant portrayal of Ruhana Ali received equal if not more appreciation. Her acting and near to perfection dance moves etched a long-lasting memory in the audience’s mind

Rockstar – Who could forget Sheena from Rockstar? As Sheena Aditi through her amazing acting chops left all of us confused on whether she is in love with Jordan or she hates him. Watch her seamlessly balance her personal adoration for him without crossing the lines of professionalism

London, Paris, New York – Aditi became quite synonymic to her on-screen name Lalitha Krishnan after this movie; we all fell in love with this girl next door who was ready for a commitment without conditions. It also gave us a glimpse of her acting versatility and range

Kaatru Veliyidai – If falling sick means getting treatment from Dr. Leela, then we don’t mind falling sick all the time. A war-romantic movie, it sees Indian army pilot Varun Chakrapani reminisces his romance with Leela while being taken as a prisoner of war by the Pakistani force during the Kargil War. This was Aditi’s debut movie in Tamil, for which she even won several awards

Sufiyum Sujatayum – Soon to be released, the movie is a musical love story in which Aditi is playing the role of a mute Kathak Dancer who falls in love with a Sufi priest and due to societal pressure, she must marry another person. An incredible line-up of talent, a wistful love story, and soul-stirring music! Need we say more?

Aditi Rao Hydari’s next film is Sufiyum Sujatayum which is already receiving amazing reviews for its trailer release! Celebrities such as Dhanush, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali, and many more have praised the trailer along with the audience and the critics. The movie will see a world premiere on 3rd July exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.