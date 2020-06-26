The much-anticipated Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum starring Aditi Rao Hydari, Jayasurya has already managed to garner a lot of public attention since the makers dropped its trailer. Now, on Friday, the makers have dropped the first song from the film titled “Vathikkalu Vellaripravu”. The song was launched by some of the biggest actors in the film industry, Duqluer Salmaan, Nani and Karthi.

The love ballad is sung in the soulful voices of Arjun Krishna, Nithya Mammen and Zia Ul Haq and composed by M Jayachandran. The lyrics are penned by B K Hari Narayan. The much-awaited film is scheduled for its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 3rd July.

Talking about the song, veteran music composer M Jayachandran says, “Sufiyam Sujatayum is a musical love story and understandably music plays a key role. Each song has been crafted very carefully and resonates with the movie’s tone, mood, and story. “Vathikkalu Vellaripravu” is poignant song that brings out the innocence and endearment of new-found love and companionship. Set to beautiful constructed cinematic shots, the song is our ode to pure, innocent love. I hope audiences enjoy the song.”

The heartfelt love song will tug your heartstrings as it showcases the beautiful love story of a mute girl Sujata, played by Aditi and a Sufi priest played by Dev Mohan. The song gives us a glimpse into their sweet love story and shows Sujata expressing her love through a string of heartfelt letters.

Sufiyum Sujatayum has been produced by Vijay Babu under his banner of Friday Film House. The film is directed by Naranippuzha Shanavas.