Following the successful world premiere of Aditi Rao Hydari and Jayasurya Sufiyum Sujatayum, Amazon Prime Video, on Friday, announced the direct-to-service world premiere of Fahadh Faasil’s Malayalam film CU Soon. And, on Tuesday, the makers of the film finally dropped the trailer of the film which looks intriguing.

In the trailer, Jimmy Kurian, a banker from Dubai, meets Anu Sebastian on an online dating website. As they get along well, their conversations transcend to video calling devices. Even though they both live in the same city, Anu is skeptical about meeting Jimmy. Things take a new turn when Jimmy invites his mother Mariamma, who lives in the U.S into their private video chat and introduces Anu as his fiancee. Even though Mariamma is happy for Jimmy getting married, she seeks the help of Jimmy’s cousin Kevin to know more about Anu’s family and social life. Kevin being reluctant to look into people’s personal information gives her an indistinct picture, but with positive assurance.

Later, Kevin receives a selfie video message, which indicates a suicide note taken by Anu from Jimmy. At that point, Kevin realises that Anu was living with Jimmy for the past one week. However, when Jimmy returns to his apartment, Anu has disappeared and is not reachable on her mobile phone. He also gets a phone call from the Police department enquiring about Anu and his present relationship with her. Jimmy lies to them saying that Anu is his wife. A troubled Jimmy admits to Kevin, that Anu has been going through a series of physical abuse from her father, and that she came to Jimmy to stay away from him. As their video conversations continue, Jimmy gets arrested by the Police for an illegal live-in relationship with Anu.

Now it’s Kevin’s turn to search for his cousin’s fiancee who vanished without a trace, only to discover dark, shocking truths about her.

CU Soon is directed and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, featuring cinematography by Sabin Uralikandi. The one of its kind edge of the seat thriller was shot entirely during the lockdown and will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on the 1st of September 2020.