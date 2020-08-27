Ever since the trailer of Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran’s upcoming thriller C U Soon was dropped by Amazon Prime Video, fans across the globe couldn’t contain their excitement. Directed and edited by Mahesh Narayanan and featuring cinematography by Sabin Uralikandi, what sets this one-of-its-kind thriller apart from the rest is that it was shot entirely during the lockdown under a controlled and restricted environment. While we wait with bated breath for the global premiere of C U Soon on 1st September that’ll keep up at the edge of our seat, here are six things we are looking forward to in the film.

A Storytelling style never seen before

Since the film was shot entirely during the lockdown under a controlled environment, it was shot mostly on an iPhone and without any major filmmaking equipment or other fancy gadgets. What captures your imagination right from the word go is the fact that the entire film unfolds on digital screens – whether it is a computer, or a mobile phone. This new concept of shooting has not been much explored in Indian cinema. While people are staying virtually connected during these unprecedented times, Mahesh Narayanan has taken this concept a step further by exploring a unique format of storytelling through multiple screen devices.

An extremely gripping storyline

C U Soon, is about a software engineer from Kerala, played by Fahadh, who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin (Roshan) find his missing fiancée (Darshana), after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. Will they be able to find her? Or will they end up discovering some dark and shocking truths? Well, we can only wait to find that out.

Focussing on cyber security

The intriguing trailer of the film shows Fahad (Kevin) trying to help his cousin Jimmy (Roshan) after his fiance Anu (Darshana Rajendran) goes missing leaving behind a suicidal video message. All interactions happen over video messaging apps as all characters are separated by geographical boundaries. We finally see the internet wizard Kevin come to the rescue, unravelling details about her, making us wonder how safe we are in the virtual world.

Fahadh and Mahesh’s second collab

Before C U Soon, Fahadh and Mahesh collaborated for the critically acclaimed film Take Off in the year 2017. The drama film won as many as five Kerala State Awards as well as three National awards that year. After such a thunderous success, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of their second collaboration. Reports suggest that the duo has collaborated for yet another project, titled Malik.

Versatile cast

Apart from Fahadh, the film also stars the talented actors – Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran. While Roshan made his film debut in 2016 with Puthiya Niyamam, he has showcased his talent on the stage as an active theatre actor since 2010. Roshan has worked with all the prominent Chennai-based plays such as Kamala, Leap, The Uprising, among others. On the other hand, Darshana had also made a mark in theatre before leaning towards films. The actor has made a niche for herself in the industry with character roles.

Fahadh’s treat to his fans

Fahadh is known for his unmatched method acting skills and getting into the character like no one else. Showcasing his brilliant acting skills each time he comes in front of the camera, the actor has gone on to claim many accolades including one National Award and two Kerala State Awards among others. Seeing him play an intense internet buff will surely be a treat for the fans.