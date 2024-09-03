Vijay’s GOAT set for blockbuster opening: 14.6cr in advance sales

Anticipation is building for “The Greatest of All Time,” also known as GOAT, as it marks a pivotal moment in Tamil cinema. Starring the beloved actor ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay, the film is being marketed as his penultimate project before a possible foray into politics. With the recent success of his blockbuster “Leo,” directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the stakes for GOAT opening are sky-high.

The excitement around GOAT is palpable, especially with the buzz generated by advance ticket sales. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the GOAT is poised for a massive opening at the box office. Vijay’s previous film, Leo, set a high bar by raking in ₹76 crore on its first day across India. GOAT is now being measured against this benchmark, and early indicators suggest it could surpass it. Sacnilk reports that the film has already secured ₹11 crore in advance ticket sales for day one, with the figure rising to ₹14.6 crore when accounting for blocked seats.

The majority of these sales come from Tamil-speaking regions, where the average ticket price is ₹208, contributing ₹11.2 crore to the total. In the Telugu regions, ticket sales have reached ₹7 lakh so far. Meanwhile, IMAX screenings of GOAT have generated ₹2 lakh in advance sales, with the average ticket price for these screenings exceeding ₹800. In total, more than 5.4 lakh tickets have been sold, reflecting the immense interest in the film.

GOAT’s reach isn’t limited to India. The film has made significant strides in the US market, with advance ticket sales surpassing ₹5.5 crore. This figure has already broken the records set by Vijay’s previous film, “Beast,” showcasing his growing international appeal.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, GOAT is a science fiction action film featuring Vijay in dual roles. The star-studded cast includes Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, and several other prominent actors. The film follows Gandhi, a former leader of an anti-terrorist squad, who reunites with his team to confront unresolved issues from their past.

As the release date approaches, fans and industry insiders alike are eager to see if GOAT will live up to the expectations and set new records at the box office.