‘Coolie’ release date OUT — Rajinikanth gears up for a mass comeback!

Get ready, folks! The ‘Thalaivar’ is back, and this time he’s bringing a star-studded gang with him. Mark your calendars—August 14 is the date ‘Coolie’ storms with a grand release in theatres across the globe.

The much-anticipated action thriller, directed by the hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, promises high-octane drama, nostalgia, and a lineup of stars that spans across industries and generations.

Sun Pictures, the powerhouse backing the film, dropped the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) with a post that screamed energy: “Sound-ah yethu! Deva Varraaru #Coolie worldwide from August 14th.” Translation: Brace yourselves, Rajinikanth is coming.

‘Coolie’ isn’t just a Rajini film—though that alone is enough to pull massive crowds—it’s also a cinematic celebration of South Indian stardom.

Alongside the Superstar, you’ve got Telugu legend Nagarjuna, Kannada powerhouse Upendra, Malayalam actor-director Soubin Shahir, and Tamil cinema veteran Sathyaraj.

If that wasn’t enough to make your popcorn pop, there’s buzz that Bollywood’s own Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance. Yep, you read that right.

Also part of the ensemble are Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR, all of whom are likely to play pivotal roles in this high-voltage drama. With a cast this stacked, it’s safe to say ‘Coolie’ will be nothing short of a pan-Indian spectacle.

One of the biggest talking points around ‘Coolie’ is the return of Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj together on screen after nearly four decades. The last time these two icons shared screen space was in the 1986 blockbuster ‘Mr. Bharath’, where Sathyaraj played Rajinikanth’s father.

Since then, Sathyaraj had turned down roles in other Rajini-led projects like ‘Sivaji’ and ‘Enthiran’, making this reunion extra special for fans.

While plot details are under wraps, here’s what we know: ‘Coolie’ will revolve around the gritty world of gold smuggling. Given Lokesh Kanagaraj’s flair for crafting gritty, stylish action films (‘Kaithi’, ‘Master’, ‘Vikram’), expect the narrative to be packed with adrenaline, punchlines, and larger-than-life moments.