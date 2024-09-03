Stree 2 Box office collection soars on 19th day breaking major records

‘Stree 2’, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is proving to be a powerhouse at the Indian box office, continuing to draw large audiences even into its third week. The horror-comedy has shown remarkable staying power, amassing impressive earnings and inching closer to breaking major records.

In its first week, ‘Stree 2’ pulled in a massive ₹307.80 crore, followed by a solid ₹145.80 crore in the second week. As the third week rolled around, the film showed no signs of slowing down. It collected ₹9.25 crore on its third Friday, climbed to ₹17.40 crore on Saturday, jumped to ₹22.10 crore on Sunday, and added another ₹7.05 crore on Monday. With these figures, the film’s total earnings continue to rise, solidifying its status as a box office juggernaut.

The success of ‘Stree 2’ is expected to push it past several other Bollywood giants. In the coming days, the film is likely to surpass SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, which grossed ₹511 crore. After that, it’s set to challenge the earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ (₹524.53 crore) and the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ (₹525 crore). With momentum on its side, ‘Stree 2’ could very well dominate the charts by the next weekend.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ (translated as “Woman 2: Terror of the Headless”) is a 2024 Hindi-language film that blends horror and comedy, a genre that has resonated well with Indian audiences. This installment, the fifth in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, follows the same successful formula that made its predecessor, ‘Stree’ (2018), a hit. The story revolves around a group of friends, led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, who face off against a malevolent spirit terrorizing the women of Chanderi.

With its engaging storyline, strong performances, and a blend of scares and laughs, ‘Stree 2’ has managed to capture the audience’s imagination, translating that into significant box office success. As it continues its run, the film is on track to not only break records but also set a new benchmark for horror comedies in Bollywood.