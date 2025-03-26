Manoj Bharathiraja no more: Kamal Haasan, Ilaiyaraaja, and others pay respects

Tamil actor and filmmaker Manoj Bharathiraja passed away on Tuesday in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 48. The son of renowned filmmaker Bharathiraja, Manoj’s unexpected demise has left the Tamil film industry in deep sorrow.

His final rites were held at his residence, where several film personalities gathered to pay their last respects. Actor Vijay was among the first to arrive on Wednesday.

Videos circulating online show him placing a garland on Manoj’s mortal remains and standing in silence before leaving with a heavy heart.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also expressed his grief, calling Manoj’s passing a huge shock. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the news of Manoj Bharathiraja’s passing. My heartfelt condolences to Bharathiraja sir, his family, and friends during this difficult time.”

நடிகரும் எனது ஆத்ம நண்பர் இயக்குநர் பாரதிராஜாவின் புதல்வனுமான மனோஜ் பாரதிராஜா மறைந்த செய்தி அறிந்து மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும் வருத்தமும் அடைந்தேன். தனது அருமை மகனை இழந்து வாடும் பாரதிராஜா அவர்களுக்கும், அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கும், நண்பர்களுக்கும் எனது ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கலைத்… — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 25, 2025

Several other prominent figures in the industry also shared their tributes. Music composer Ilaiyaraaja, director Venkat Prabhu, and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar expressed their condolences.

Venkat Prabhu shared a picture of Manoj Bharathiraja with friends, calling the news “unbelievable.”

Really shocking to hear the news.. can’t believe u r no more my brother #manoj gone toooo soon… deepest condolences to @offBharathiraja uncle family and friends may ur soul RIP#RIPmanoj #ManojBharthiraja pic.twitter.com/XebSFgKcYF — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) March 25, 2025

Khushbu, equally shaken, wrote, “Extremely shocked… He was just 48. May Bharathiraja sir and his family find the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”

Extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is not among us anymore. His untimely demise pains. He was just 48 yrs. May God give the strength to his father Thiru #Bharathiraaja avl and his family to overcome this unbearable painful loss. You will be missed Manoj.

Rest in peace.

Om… pic.twitter.com/Cu3lApdsiE — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 25, 2025

Manoj began his acting career in 1999 with ‘Taj Mahal’, directed by his father. Over the years, he delivered memorable performances in films such as ‘Samudhiram’ (2001), ‘Kadal Pookkal’ (2001), ‘Alli Arjuna’ (2002), ‘Eera Nilam’ (2003), and more recently, ‘Maanaadu’ (2021) and ‘Viruman’ (2022).

Before stepping into acting, he worked as an assistant director, contributing to multiple projects, including ‘Final Cut of Director’ (2016).

Manoj’s sudden passing has left a deep void in the industry.