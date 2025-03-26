Manoj Bharathiraja passes away at 48, Tamil cinema mourns

The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of actor and director Manoj Bharathiraja, son of the legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 48, leaving fans and colleagues in shock.

Manoj Bharathiraja made his film debut in 1999 with ‘Taj Mahal’, a film directed by his father, in which he starred alongside Riya Sen. Though the film did not fare well at the box office, its soundtrack, composed by A. R. Rahman, gained immense appreciation.

Despite the initial setback, Manoj carved a niche for himself in the industry with films like Samuthiram, Alli Arjuna, Varushamellam Vasantham, and Pallavan. He also acted in ‘Kadal Pookkal’, again under his father’s direction, which won the National Film Award for Best Screenplay.

Beyond acting, Manoj worked as an assistant director for renowned filmmakers like Mani Ratnam (‘Bombay’) and Shankar (‘Enthiran’). He had also been planning a remake of his father’s classic ‘Sigappu Rojakkal’, though the project remained in pre-production.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin expressed his condolences, writing on X (formerly Twitter), “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Manoj Bharathiraja. He followed in his father’s footsteps and made a mark in Tamil cinema, both as an actor and a director. His untimely demise is truly shocking. My thoughts are with Bharathiraja sir and his family during this difficult time.”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also mourned the loss, sharing an old photo of Manoj with friends and writing, “Really shocking to hear the news… Can’t believe you are no more, my brother. Gone too soon… deepest condolences to Bharathiraja sir and the family. May your soul rest in peace.”

Actress and politician Khushbu Sundar echoed similar sentiments, stating, “Extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is no longer with us. His untimely demise is painful. He was just 48. May God give strength to Bharathiraja sir and his family to bear this unimaginable loss.”

Manoj Bharathiraja is survived by his wife Ashwathi (Nandana) and their two daughters, Arshitha and Mathivathani. Details regarding his final rites are awaited.