Vettaiyan: Amitabh Bachchan as Sathyadev, FaFa as Patrick in star-studded lineup

A much-awaited Tamil language movie, ‘Vettaiyan’ by TJ Gnanavel, offers that highly-legendary Rajinikanth headlining the film. Produced under Lyca Productions, the ensemble of this film has an all-star cast like Bollywood giant Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati.

Ever since its production house came up with a series of character unveiling, now it was the turn of Amitabh Bachchan’s as Sathyadev through a behind-the-scenes video. This clip features Bachchan interacting on the sets with Rajinikanth. It offers a very brief look at his menacing character. The producers described him as “the powerhouse of Vettaiyan”, and that it was going to be a gigantic performance from him.

Fahadh Faasil plays Patrick in the film.

Apart from Bachchan, some important characters have been revealed. Dushara Vijayan plays the character of Saranya, a teacher, while Ritika Singh comes as Roopa. Thara is the love interest in the movie, played by Manju Warrier.

Coming to the intro videos of Natraj played by Rana Daggubati and Patrick played by Fahadh Faasil, they were pretty short in length, but everyone knows that they have experienced actors, and the respective character roles may take up considerable importance, though the information on what exactly those roles are is not available in the public domain yet, and thus much scope for the imagination process.

The project will be even more special with Vettaiyan marking, Amitabh Bachchan’s debut in Tamil cinema. The film was first announced in March 2023 under the working title, Thalaivar 170, referring to Rajinikanth, being the lead actor in his 170th film. In December 2023, the movie got an official title, Vettaiyan.

The principal photography of the movie began in October 2023 and went on to the floors until August 2024. The shooting of the film has been done across several Indian cities like Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. S. R. Kathir cranked the camera and Philomin Raj took care of the edit. It would be exciting to see the movie’s music for it is done by Anirudh Ravichander himself. With his soundtrack and background score, he will garner some drama and action in the film.

Fans can wait for Vettaiyan’s release this festival season from theaters on 10 October 2024. It promises a cinematic extravaganza that brings together some of the best talents in Indian cinema under one banner.