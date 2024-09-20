‘All We Imagine as Light’ set for Kerala release, eyes Oscars

‘All We Imagine as Light’, the highly acclaimed film of Payal Kapadia, is going to release in Kerala theaters. It will indeed start its Oscar-qualifying run in international features, competing for consideration in the international feature category. Last year, ‘All We Imagine as Light’ won the Grand Prix at Cannes.

Awarded the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, ‘All We Imagine as Light’ explores the lives of two nurses from Kerala who navigate their desires while living in Mumbai.

Kapadia begins her work as a narrative director by panning on the face of Prabha, a nurse torn apart by personal issues, and Anu, her roommate, who is awaiting intimacy with boyfriend. Their journeys end up in a beachside town, and the trials they go through test their deepest desires.

Some young faces from Kerala who feature in the film are Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Hridhu Haroon. Spirit Media, co-founded by ‘Baahubali’ star Rana Daggubati, has acquired distribution rights for the Malayalam and Hindi-language film.

Daggubati expressed that he would love to bring this outstanding film to Indian audience screens, particularly in the state of Kerala in the native land of the actors. Speaking with Variety, he was quoted saying, “Indian cinema has a rich legacy of storytelling, and this film beautifully encapsulates the Indian experience through its characters. They communicate in multiple languages and share dreams in a busting city like Mumbai.”

Thomas Hakim and Julian Graff of Petit Chaos in France produced ‘All We Imagine as Light’ in collaboration with several Indian and European production companies. Although it made the shortlist for France’s Oscar nomination, the country ultimately selected Jacques Audiard’s ‘Emilia Perez’ for the international feature film race.

Following its initial release in Kerala under the Malayalam title ‘Prabhayay Ninachathellam’, the film will expand to major cities across India, offering a unique glimpse into the lives of its characters and the challenges they face.