Veerappan’s criminal history: From killing cops to poaching elephants

A highly anticipated true crime docu-series, ‘The Hunt for Veerappan,’ is set to premiere on OTT soon, offering fresh insights into India’s infamous outlaw. Among the riveting topics it covers is Veerappan’s criminal history, which we’ll explore today.

Veerappan’s criminal history

Veerappan’s journey into crime began with aiding his uncle Saalvai Gounder, a poacher and sandalwood smuggler. Initially, he started with smuggling sandalwood and ivory, ruthlessly hunting elephants for their valuable tusks. In the next 25 years, along with other poachers, Veerappan was responsible for the deaths of 2,000 to 3,000 elephants. His first arrest occurred in 1972.

At just 17 years old, Veerappan committed his first murder and continued to eliminate those who opposed his illicit activities, including police officers, forest officials, and informants.

Advertisement

In 1987, his actions caught the attention of the Indian Government when he kidnapped and murdered a Sathyamangalam Taluka forest officer named Chidambaram from Tamil Nadu. His notoriety grew when he killed a senior IFS officer, Pandillapalli Srinivas, in November 1991, followed by an ambush in August 1992 that claimed the life of a senior IPS officer, Harikrishna.

Veerappan didn’t hesitate to harm civilians, even killing a man from his own village for traveling in a police jeep. He also regularly targeted suspected police informers. Taking advantage of political instability, he could easily escape across state borders, making it challenging for the police to apprehend him.

Abduction

One of the most infamous incidents occurred on 30 July 2000, when Veerappan abducted Kannada cinema actor Rajkumar and three others, sparking public outcry and violence in Bangalore and other parts of Karnataka. Efforts to secure Rajkumar’s release involved seeking assistance from the Tamil Nadu Government.

In 2002, Veerappan kidnapped H. Nagappa, a former minister of Karnataka. The release attempts ultimately failed, and the STF found his dead body in a forest three months later. In response, the Karnataka state government increased the reward for Veerappan’s capture to 15 crore rupees.

Veerappan’s criminal history is marked by a trail of violence, fear, and audacious crimes, leaving a lasting impact on the regions he terrorized.