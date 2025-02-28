SS Rajamouli’s friend accuses him of ‘torture’ over a love triangle in suicide note

Veteran filmmaker SS Rajamouli finds himself in troubled waters after his alleged friend claims that the filmmaker tortured him. SS Rajamouli’s alleged friend of 34 years, Uppalapati Srinivasa Rao has made serious accusations against the filmmaker in his suicide note.

In a letter addressed to the Mettuguda police, Srinivasa Rao claimed that he had known Rajamouli since 1990. He accused the ‘RRR’ director of ruining his life and causing him distress. He claimed their falling out was due to a love triangle. In a video, he claimed, “I have no option but to die by suicide. Rajamouli is the reason I am still single at 55. We worked together until Yamadonga, but he ruined my career for a woman.”

Moreover, Srinivasa shot a video and sent it to the police along with the letter. Big TV was able to access the material. In the video, Srinivasa says, “India’s number one director, SS Rajamouli and Rama Rajamouli, are the reason for my suicide. You might think I am doing this for publicity, but this is my final letter. Everyone from MM Keeravaani to Chandrasekhar Yeleti and Hanu Raghavapudi knows how close I have been to Rajamouli for years now. I never thought a woman could come between us.”

Srinivasa claimed that Rajamouli initially loved the woman, but soon he also developed feelings for her. Srinivasa stated that he sacrificed his love and Rajamouli continued to torture him over it. “He asked me to sacrifice my love for her, and while I didn’t agree at first, I did later on. He believed I’d told people about this, and he began torturing me after we got into an argument. We worked together till Yamadonga (2007), but he ruined my life after that. He tortured me so much since he became a big shot. I am 55 years old and have lived a single life.”

In his note to the police, Srinivasa asked them to conduct a lie detector test on the filmmaker. Moreover, he alleged that Rajamouli used black magic to undermine other filmmakers. As of now, Rajamouli has not commented on the issue.

On the work front, SS Rajamouli’s next is with star Mahesh Babu. As per reports, Priyanka Chopra is also a part of the project.

