SJ Suryah returns to direction after a decade with ‘Killer’; Stars, fans shower support

SJ Suryah is ready to wear the director’s hat once again. And this time, it’s for a project he’s calling his “dream film.” After a decade-long break from direction, the actor-director has officially announced his return with a film titled ‘Killer’.

Suryah, who last directed the 2015 film ‘Isai’, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), creating quite a buzz among fans and colleagues alike. ‘Killer’ will be jointly produced by Sree Gokulam Movies, a well-known name in the Malayalam film industry, and his own Angel Studios.

In his post, Suryah wrote with excitement: “Hi folks, Ur Director S.J.Suryah is bk with his Dream project titled, Yah U know it #KILLER feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious @GokulamMovies. Gokulam Gopalan, sir. Need Ur love and support as always. Love U all. SJS.”

Hi folks , Ur Director S.J.Suryah is bk with His Dream project titled, Yah U know it #KILLER feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious @GokulamMovies Gokulam Gopalan sir need Ur love and support as always love U all SJS… pic.twitter.com/XlLK5GY3Jb — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) June 27, 2025

Alongside the message, he posted pictures with producer Gokulam Gopalan, marking the beginning of this new chapter.

The announcement didn’t just spark fanfare; it drew warm messages from big names in the South Indian film industry. Actor-director Raghava Lawrence shared a heartfelt note, not only congratulating Suryah but also highlighting the emotional connection the actor has with this project.

“Brother @iam_SJSuryah. Congratulations on your next directorial #KILLER. More than a director, I know your biggest dream is to become a lead actor. May this Killer movie give you the biggest success as a Hero. I pray Raghavendra Swamy for all your dreams to come true!” he wrote.

Actor Dhanush also chimed in with support, saying, “All the very best sir. I know how passionate you are about this project. Looking forward.”

Silambarasan TR, who recently made headlines with ‘Thug Life’, added to the chorus of encouragement, calling Suryah “a storyteller we’ve always admired” and wishing him the best for this new journey.

While plot details of ‘Killer’ remain under wraps, Suryah did drop one intriguing hint: actress Preethi Asanari, referred to by him as the “Killer Girl,” will play a key role in the film.

This comeback also seems to mark a larger creative resurgence for SJ Suryah. In addition to ‘Killer’, he’s also been cast in a new film titled ‘Bro Code’, which pairs him with actor Ravi Mohan for the first time.