‘The Family Man’ Season 3 teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat joins Manoj Bajpayee in spy drama

The wait is finally drawing to a close for fans of ‘The Family Man’. After nearly four years since its last installment, the hit spy-thriller is back in the spotlight, and it’s bigger than ever. Amazon Prime Video has just unveiled the teaser for ‘The Family Man’ Season 3, promising a gripping continuation of Srikant Tiwari’s journey, laced with fresh faces, new threats, and unexpected alliances.

At the center of the action is, of course, Manoj Bajpayee, reprising his much-loved role as Srikant, the ordinary government employee juggling his high-risk work as an intelligence officer with his turbulent home life.

The teaser doesn’t give away much in terms of storyline, but what it does hint at is enough to ignite serious buzz.

This time, Srikant won’t just be facing national security challenges. He’ll also have to deal with powerful new adversaries. Among the most exciting developments is the introduction of Jaideep Ahlawat to the cast.

Known for his commanding performances in shows like ‘Paatal Lok’, Ahlawat brings a fresh edge to the series, reportedly stepping into the role of one of the season’s key antagonists.

Catch ‘The Family Man’ season 3 announcement here:

Also joining him is Nimrat Kaur, another strong addition to the show’s ensemble of layered characters.

In a surprise social media drop on Tuesday, Prime Video shared the official poster for Season 3, captioned: “All eyes on our family men #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon.”

The announcement came out via a joint Instagram post, which also tagged returning cast members including Priyamani (as Srikant’s wife Suchi), Sharib Hashmi (JK, Srikant’s ever-reliable colleague), and creators Raj & DK.

Other familiar faces returning to the show include Sundeep Kishan, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumar, Seema Biswas, Dalip Tahil, and Gul Panag, who last appeared in Season 1.

‘The Family Man’, which debuted in 2019, quickly became one of India’s most popular streaming titles. Its mix of grounded storytelling, razor-sharp wit, and high-octane action has resonated widely with audiences.

The second season in 2021 raised the bar, and the anticipation for Season 3 has only intensified since.