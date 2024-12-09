Pushpa 2 soars high with ₹86 cr Hindi box office on Sunday!

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is taking the box office by storm, setting unprecedented records and capturing the hearts of audiences nationwide. The Hindi version of ‘Pushpa 2’ alone raked in a staggering ₹86 crore on Sunday, a number that has left the industry in awe.

The buzz around the film is unmatched, with fans flocking to theaters to witness the magic on the big screen. Directed by Sukumar, this sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ has shattered expectations, earning an incredible ₹621 crore globally in just three days—a feat no Indian film has achieved before.

The box office journey began with a jaw-dropping ₹72 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹59 crore on Saturday.

However, phenomenal ₹86 crore haul on Sunday in the Hindi market alone has made ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ a cinematic event of epic proportions. This meteoric rise is particularly impressive despite the absence of a holiday release.

Starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the movie continues the gripping saga of Pushpa Raj. Fans have praised the high-octane action, captivating performances, and gripping storyline.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with Sukumar Writings, the film also boasts stellar contributions from composer Devi Sri Prasad, cinematographer Mirosław Kuba Brożek, and editor Naveen Nooli.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has been a long-anticipated sequel since its announcement shortly before the release of its predecessor in December 2021. Though some scenes finished back-to-back with the original, director Sukumar reimagined the story, leading to fresh narratives and a re-energized production.

Principal photography began in October 2022, resulting in the cinematic masterpiece that is now drawing millions to theaters.

The film’s magnetic appeal transcends language barriers, with audiences across India and beyond celebrating its larger-than-life storytelling. From packed theaters to glowing reviews, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is more than just a movie—it’s a cultural phenomenon.