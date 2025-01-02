Shivarajkumar, Kannada star, shares cancer recovery journey, thanks fans for support

Kannada cinema icon Dr. Shivarajkumar, son of the legendary Dr. Rajkumar, shared a heartfelt message with his fans on the first day of 2025.

In a video from the United States, he opened up about his battle with cancer and expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his journey.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by DrShivaRajkumar (@nimmashivarajkumar)

Shivarajkumar began the video by wishing his fans a Happy New Year, admitting that speaking at this moment made him emotional. “Leaving Karnataka was a deeply emotional experience for me,” he shared, reflecting on the challenges of his health journey.

Despite the fear that came with his diagnosis, he found strength in the unwavering support of his fans, which helped alleviate his anxiety.

The actor also revealed that while working on his film ’45’, he underwent chemotherapy and even filmed a climax fight scene during the treatment. “The doctors took such good care of me, and that gave me immense courage,” he said.

As his treatment in the US loomed, he admitted to feeling anxious, but his wife, Geetha, and daughter, Nivedita, stood by him every step of the way.

Shivarajkumar shared that his surgery in Miami involved the removal of his cancerous bladder, and an artificial bladder was created using part of his intestine. “Dr. Manohar, who treated me, cared for me like a child,” he said, expressing gratitude for his medical team.

He assured his fans that while the surgery was significant, there was no need to worry. “I am doing well and will return with double the energy,” he promised.

His wife Geetha appeared in the video, confirming that all medical reports had come back negative, officially declaring Shivarajkumar cancer-free. “He recovered because of the blessings of his fans, and I will never forget this,” she said.

Shivarajkumar had previously acknowledged his health struggles in November, stating that he was undergoing treatment for a serious condition but did not initially disclose it was cancer.