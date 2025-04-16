‘Love You’ becomes world’s first fully AI-made film—crafted without a single human actor

The Kannada film industry has quietly made global history — and no, it’s not just another star-studded release. This time, the spotlight is on a groundbreaking experiment called ‘Love You’, the world’s first full-length film crafted entirely by artificial intelligence (AI).

That’s right. No actors, no musicians, no cameramen. Just two visionaries and a whole lot of code.

Advertisement

Directed and produced by Narasimha Murthy — who also happens to be a temple priest by day — ‘Love You’ is a 95-minute romantic drama brought to life with the help of AI. Made on a modest budget of just ₹10 lakhs, the film isn’t just a cinematic experiment; it’s a glimpse into the future of filmmaking.

Advertisement

Murthy, who serves at the Bagalagunte Anjaneya Temple in Bengaluru, isn’t new to the world of cinema. He has a couple of directorial credits to his name. But this time, he’s taken a bold leap, blending spirituality, storytelling, and tech innovation into one audacious project.

The real tech wizard behind the scenes? Nutan — an LLB graduate with over 10 years of experience in the Kannada film industry as an assistant director and editor. With a deep dive into the world of artificial intelligence, Nutan took charge of every technical element: character animation, camera movements, lip-sync, music composition, background score, even the emotional beats — all generated by AI.

“Every frame, every song, every moment — it’s AI-crafted. We didn’t use a single human performer,” Murthy shared. If it sounds too futuristic to believe, it gets better: the movie features 12 original songs — yes, all composed by AI — and a full narrative complete with dialogues, scenic transitions, and emotional arcs.

Helping guide the creative spirit of the film was Sundar Raj Gundurao, while Nutan and Murthy executed the vision with an almost robotic (pun intended) precision. Together, they pulled off something that has never been done before.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has officially awarded ‘Love You’ a U/A certificate, making it the first AI-made film ever approved for theatrical release in India.

“This is not just a film; it’s the beginning of a new way to tell stories,” Murthy says. “We’re stepping into a future where humans and machines can collaborate creatively, and it’s thrilling that Kannada cinema is leading the way.”

While the official release date is still under wraps, the creators are planning a global rollout soon. Until then, the buzz is building.