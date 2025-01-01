Rajinikanth sends fans into frenzy with new year 2025 appearance

Chennai came alive on New Year 2025, first day as fans of superstar Rajinikanth gathered outside his residence, eager for a glimpse of their beloved icon.

Rajinikanth actor stepped out to greet the crowd, creating a heartwarming moment for his admirers as they welcomed 2025 with cheers and excitement.

Rajinikanth’s fans are known for their unwavering devotion, and this New Year’s gathering was no exception. The megastar’s brief appearance was enough to light up the day for those who had come from near and far to see him.

This festive spirit follows the actor’s grand 74th birthday celebrations on December 12. Fans and fellow celebrities alike showered Rajinikanth with love and admiration. Among them was Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who paid a touching tribute to the Tamil cinema legend.

In a heartfelt social media post, Shah Rukh Khan shared a nostalgic photo with Rajinikanth and described him as “the coolest of the cool” and “the bossest of all the bosses.” He expressed his gratitude, calling Rajinikanth an inspiration and wishing him continued health and happiness.

The birthday celebrations also included the unveiling of a statue of Rajinikanth at the “Arulmigu Sri Rajini Temple” in Thirumangalam, Madurai, on December 11. The statue, a tribute to his iconic role in the 1989 film ‘Mappillai’, stands as a testament to the actor’s enduring legacy.

Rajinikanth’s career, spanning over four decades, has cemented his status as one of India’s most revered actors. His work transcends linguistic and regional boundaries, with memorable performances in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and even English films.

Known for his distinctive style and unmatched charisma, Rajinikanth remains a cultural phenomenon whose influence extends far beyond the silver screen.