Kannada star Upendra says standing next to Rajinikanth is a blessing in ‘Coolie’

The excitement for ‘Coolie’ just got a lot more real as Kannada cinema icon Upendra has officially confirmed that he will be sharing screen space with none other than Rajinikanth in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-hyped action film.

Speaking to Telugu media recently, Upendra was clearly overwhelmed when talking about his part in ‘Coolie’.

Advertisement

“I didn’t ask Lokesh sir for anything,” he said. “He narrated the story and that was enough. Just standing next to Rajinikanth is enough for me.” For Upendra, Rajini isn’t just a co-star — he’s a guru. “If I’m Ekalavya, he’s my Dronacharya,” he smiled, referencing the iconic characters from the Mahabharata. “People get entertained by him, but I’ve found enlightenment through him.”

Advertisement

But that’s not all. When asked if ‘Coolie’ also includes combination scenes with other big names like Nagarjuna and Aamir Khan, Upendra gave a knowing smile and nodded. “Yes, there are combo scenes,” he confirmed. That’s three industries — Kannada, Telugu, and Bollywood — colliding in one massive film. Star power? Off the charts.

Set to release on August 14, ‘Coolie’ is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year, and not just because of its galaxy of stars. The film is Rajinikanth’s 171st and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has been on a roll with hits like ‘Kaithi’, ‘Master’, and ‘Vikram’.

Though fans were speculating whether ‘Coolie’ would be part of the ‘Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)’, the director has now confirmed that it will be a standalone film — one that dives deep into the murky world of gold smuggling.

One of the film’s biggest nostalgia bombs? The return of Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth on screen after nearly 38 years. The two were last seen together in the 1986 hit ‘Mr. Bharath’, where Sathyaraj memorably played Rajini’s father. Since then, Sathyaraj has notably turned down roles in Rajinikanth’s films like ‘Sivaji’ and ‘Enthiran’, making this reunion all the more special for long-time fans.

The star-studded cast doesn’t end there. Apart from Rajinikanth, Upendra, and Nagarjuna, the film also boasts of talents like Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, Tamil veteran Sathyaraj, and Bollywood legend Aamir Khan in what’s rumored to be a cameo. Add to that Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR, and you’ve got a true multi-starrer with pan-India appeal.

Behind the scenes, the film is powered by some of the industry’s finest. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music, promising a high-octane soundtrack. The visuals are in the hands of ace cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, while Philomin Raj takes charge of editing. And of course, it’s being produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures, who know a thing or two about backing blockbusters.